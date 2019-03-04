News 2 Know: Cold snap, Alabama tornadoes and more

Welcome to Monday and another work week. Today is also National Grammar Day, so remember: "I before E, except after C or when sounding like A, as in neighbor and weigh."

Bundle up! Not only are temps going to struggle to make it to the mid-40s today, but there's also a stiff wind that is making those temperatures feel even colder. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

This "Good Samaritan killing" outraged people in Baltimore and beyond. Read more >

In New Caney, a town of 20,000, news spreads fast, and so does heartbreak. Read more >

KPRC Drivers in north Houston are dealing with a traffic delay after a fatal crash has blocked all but one lane of the North Freeway.

NTSB recovered the flight data recorder from the cargo jet that crashed in Trinity Bay in Anahuac. It will be transported to NTSB labs in DC for evaluation.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board located the second flight data recorder from the Boeing 767 cargo plane that crashed near the Trinity Bay just over a week ago. Read more >

Scott Olson/Getty Images More than 24 are killed by a gunman during Sunday services in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

More than 50 people connected to the Sutherland Springs church shooting have filed a new lawsuit against Academy Sports and Outdoors. Read more >

A devastating series of tornadoes ripped through Alabama on Sunday, killing at least 23 people in one county. Read more >

Ninety-five percent of Americans own a cellphone and those phones are constantly being exposed to different surfaces, pockets and purses, and our fingers and faces. Read more >

