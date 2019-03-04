To clean or not to clean? How often you should be cleaning your phone

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ninety-five percent of Americans own a cellphone and those phones are constantly being exposed to different surfaces, pockets and purses, and our fingers and faces.

We wipe down our things and wash our bodies, but what about your phone? How often do you clean your phone?

Researchers at the University of Arizona found that cellphones carry 10 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. While many bacteria are harmless, some studies have found serious pathogens on cellphones like E-coli, MRSA and strep.

To avoid picking up bacteria, don’t take your phone in the bathroom with you. Experts say you should wipe down your phone a few times each month with a mixture of 60 percent water and 40 percent rubbing alcohol. Never spray liquid directly onto your phone, and don’t forget to wipe down your case!

You should clean your phone every other day if you’re sick, or if you work in an environment like a hospital or doctor’s office. If your phone case is made of plastic, you can run it through the dishwasher for an extra deep clean.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Hayley Hudson, Producer; Jamison Koczan, Videographer and Roque Correa, Editor.

