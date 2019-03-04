Family of Lyft driver injured in crash files restraining order against 2 bars

Ezatullah Safi was critically injured in a crash while he was working as a Lyft driver on March 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - On Monday, a district court judge granted a restraining order designed to preserve evidence in a deadly drunken driving wreck.

The family of Lyft driver Ezatullah Safi wants to make sure that two drinking establishments do not destroy evidence that could be used against them in a civil lawsuit.

Safi, a father of two young children with a third on the way, was critically injured in the three-vehicle wreck on Galveston Road in Clear Lake on Friday.

Safi's back seat passenger, Billy Satterfield, 40, died in the crash. He was less than a mile from his home.

Erik Deleon, 21, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

"In particular, what we want to know is how much Mr. Deleon was served, how fast he was served and whether the TABC guidelines were followed," said Muhammad Aziz, Safi's attorney.

Aziz said that he wanted to look at the bars' alcohol consumption monitoring software, surveillance video, receipts and other material from Bombshells at 12810 Gulf Freeway and Studio 80 at 803 E. NASA Parkway.

He also asked a judge to make sure the vehicles involved in the wreck are not destroyed or discarded.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said they believe Deleon over-consumed alcohol at either Bombshells or Studio 80. Both appear to be owned by BMB Dining Services.

