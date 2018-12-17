News 2 Know: Mother killed in crash, Word of the Year and more

Welcome to Monday and another work week.
Today is also National Maple Syrup Day. So, don't feel guilty about pouring a bit more of that sweet goodness on top of your pancakes this morning.
Today's Weather
It'll be a fairly pleasant start to the week before some rain moves in on Wednesday. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.
Local News
Mother killed, at least 2 others injured in South Houston crash
A woman was killed in a crash after the vehicle she was driving was hit by another vehicle. Read more >
2 killed, teen injured in Alief shootout
Two men were killed Sunday and a 16-year-old was injured in a shootout in the Alief area of southwest Houston, police said. Read more >
Man hit, killed while riding horse on Beaumont Highway identified
A man who was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday while riding a horse on a highway in east Harris County has been identified. Read more >
Texas News
Texas sees uptick in executions, death sentences in 2018
Texas again executed far more inmates than any other state in 2018, according to year-end reports released Friday by two groups critical of the death penalty. Read more >
National News
Washington 5 days away from partial government shutdown
Time is running out with just five days to go before funding expires for several key federal agencies and no deal in sight to avert a partial government shutdown. Read more >
Word of the Year
Why 'justice' prevailed in 2018, according to Merriam-Webster
Robert Mueller's investigation of US President Donald Trump; Brett Kavanaugh's tense hearings in Congress; the fight for social, racial and gender equality: the past year has seen an absorbing and tumultuous news cycle. Read more >
