Ex-HISD counselor accused of inappropriately touching 12-year-old female student

The mugshot of Mario Alonzo Juliangarza, who is a former counselor accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old student multiuple times in 2012.

HOUSTON - A former Houston Independent School District counselor is facing charges after authorities said he touched a 12-year-old Deady Middle School student inappropriately multiple times in 2012.

Mario Alonzo Juliangarza, 45, is accused of telling the then-seventh-grader that he would have sexual dreams about her and that he would make her touch him while he was getting aroused.

Juliangarza is charged with two counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact. He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $30,000 bond. He is due in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the student said the incidents took place between Jan. 3, 2012, and July 1, 2012.

The student told authorities that while Juliangarza was forcing her to touch him, he would say, "This is how you touch a guy, a man," according to court documents. She also said he would make her sit on his lap and he would take her out of class to go to his office and that he would confide to her about his personal life, court records said.

The student picked Juliangarza out of a lineup, according to court records.

When questioned, Juliangarza told investigators that he didn't know the student, but did remember that the student's mother asked him to talk to her daughter about her behavior. He denied the sexual allegations, according to court documents.

Juliangarza resigned from his position with HISD.

HISD released a statement that said in part, "We take these situations very seriously as student safety is always HISD’s top priority."

