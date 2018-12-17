Newlyweds move wedding party to Target in effort to help underprivileged kids

ORLANDO, Fla. - A couple's tradition of giving to others every year extended to their wedding day, with their guests taking part.

Brad and Jessica Bond's love story starts with their first date seven years ago. Brad Bond said he wanted to do something special, because he knew since then that she was the one.

"So we pulled in the parking lot of Target," Brad Bond said. "I explained my parents have always made Christmas special for me."

"It's something that has been a tradition for us, like, ever since we started dating," Jessica Bond said.

The newlyweds invited their entire wedding party to Target on Saturday to shop for the Toys for Tots program.

"So if we can make some kids smile on Christmas, didn't matter if it was one day, or a relationship, it was successful," Brad Bond said.

