News 2 Know for Aug. 9, 2018

Today also marks the 44th anniversary of the resignation of President Richard Nixon. At 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 4, 1974, Nixon formally resigned from office. Vice President Gerald Ford was then sworn in as the 38th president of the United States.

You'll want to keep the umbrella handy. We've got more splash-and-dash thunderstorms in the forecast for today. Here's a quick weather update from meteorologist Britta Merwin.

A father was shot and killed Wednesday at a home in north Houston, police said. More>

Social media was buzzing Wednesday afternoon after shoppers spotted Oprah Winfrey at the River Oaks District. More>

An area along Bissonnet, south of Highway 59 to the Beltway, has long been plagued by prostitution and prostitution-related crimes. More>

A Texas mom who was asked to cover up while breastfeeding her baby in public had an epic response that is going viral on social media. More>

Taos County Sheriff's Department via CNN An aerial view of the "compound" where 11 emaciated children were found near Amalia, New Mexico.

The five suspects accused of abusing 11 children at a New Mexico compound were training them to commit school shootings, prosecutors said Wednesday. More>

An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels hit a bus in a market in northern Yemen on Thursday, killing at least 20 people, including children, and wounding as many as 35, Yemeni tribal leaders said. More>

The Beyhive has been buzzing about Beyonce being on the cover of Vogue. Now, the internet is buzzing about the portraits it inspired one artist to create. More>

