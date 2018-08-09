Should this be the Astros' bullpen golf cart?

HOUSTON - A Houston father and son hope to donate an Astros-themed golf cart to the team.

John Abbott and his son John Abbott, Jr. recently painted a golf car in honor of the Astros for a client, when they decided they also need to do another one specifically for the baseball team, according to Tammie Billie, Abbott's sister.

The golf cart is the Abbott family's way of letting the Astros know they did so much for the community as they climbed their way to World Series champions last year, according to Billie.

"They gave us all something to look forward to following the aftermath of Harvey," Billie said.

Golf carts have been used by various Major League Baseball teams over the years to transport relief pitchers to the mound, a possible purpose for the Astros.

The Abbotts took about three days to achieve the "perfect shade" of Astros orange, according to Billie.

"I was speechless. It was so beautiful," Billie said of the finished product.

While Billie said the family has reached out to the Astros, no decision has been made yet. If accepted, the Abbotts would be honored to recreate the golf cart for their team.

