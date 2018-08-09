Anyone missing a mini horse? Tiny steed found wandering Harris County neighborhood

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office released these pictures of a miniature horse that was found wandering a Houston-area neighborhood Aug. 9, 2018.

HOUSTON - A Harris County homeowner walked outside Thursday morning and was greeted by a miniature horse.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said his deputies were called to the 5500 block of Havenwoods Drive in the Greenwood Forest neighborhood after someone reported finding the tiny equine trotting down his driveway.

The homeowner used apples to lure his neigh-bor (get it?) into his back yard, where he kept the four-legged intruder corralled until deputies arrived, Herman said.

The deputies rounded up the mini horse, and are looking for the owner.

If the animal belongs to you, give the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Division a call at 281-454-6235. You’ll have to show proof of ownership.

