Man sentenced to 50 years for stabbing 19-year-old cellmate with special needs to death in Harris County Jail

Michael Ownby, 25, is accused of killing Fred Harris, 19, in a holding cell at the Harris County Jail.

HARRIS COUNTY – A Houston man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to beating and stabbing his 19-year-old special needs cellmate to death while in the Harris County Jail in 2021, court records show.

Michael Paul Ownby has since been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

According to court documents, on Oct. 29, Ownby allegedly struck his cellmate, Fred Harris, in the head with his foot, smashed his head numerous times on the concrete floor, and stabbed him to death with a “sharpened eating utensil.” Harris was pronounced dead two days later at Ben Taub Hospital.

Harris, who only weighed about 98 pounds, was booked into the county jail for aggravated assault charges, while Ownby, who was more than twice the size of Harris, weighing about 240 pounds, was booked on numerous charges, including assault on a public servant and evading arrest. Kallinen says Harris was an individual with special needs.

Harris and Ownby were put together in a cell on the third floor of the Baker Street jail facility prior to the incident, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the day Ownby’s trial was set to begin, Harris’ family said they were hoping for a guilty verdict.

“My family has been going through an immense amount of pain just following this. It’s been two years, and we still haven’t received justice. We’re waiting for justice. We’re waiting to lay some foundational things down, so this doesn’t happen anymore,” Harris’ family member, Asa Garcia said.