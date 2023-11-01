2 DPS troopers injured while responding to pursuit in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two troopers from the Texas Department of Safety were reportedly injured while responding to a pursuit of a suspect in West Harris County.

Investigators said the two separate but related incidents took place at different locations.

Update: A DPS trooper attempted a traffic stop on SH-99 near Peek Rd around 9:30 p.m. when the driver fled to a residence in Katy. There, the driver backed into a DPS patrol vehicle and struck a Trooper, continuing her flight. https://t.co/wrZlynZsJj — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) November 1, 2023

Officials said it began as a pursuit of a suspect on SH-99 and Peek Road around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night.

The suspect allegedly fled to a home in Katy before she attempted to back into a trooper’s vehicle.

Authorities said during the pursuit, several DPS vehicles were damaged. Additionally, a trooper’s foot was run over as that suspect attempted to flee the scene.

It took two pit maneuvers to eventually stop her, officials reported.

“The vehicle had four children, along with an adult passenger inside. The driver’s facing multiple felony charges,” said DPS’s Richard Stadiffer.

The second situation took place at the intersection of Mason Road at Merchants when another trooper was trying to respond to the first scene.

That trooper was seen on video running into a semi-truck before spinning out, causing major damage to their patrol unit.

At this time, that trooper was said to have been conscious at the hospital. Authorities have not released anymore details about his current condition.

Intense video from the scene was captured by wrecker driver Frankie Elayyan.

“I just see a flash of red and blue lights. Then, I just saw this Tahoe go under the 18-wheeler.” Elayyan said. “I was just in shock initially.”