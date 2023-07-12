Suspect who allegedly opened fire as officers attempted to serve murder warrant shot, killed in north Harris County

A suspect died in an officer-involved shooting after they fired a gun while law enforcement tried to serve a capital murder arrest warrant in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect died in an officer-involved shooting after they fired a gun while law enforcement tried to serve a capital murder arrest warrant on Wednesday in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrived at a house in the 700 block of North Ella Creek Drive to serve the warrant.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. and the sheriff’s office and Houston Police Department were at the scene.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the location. Officers also arrested a person.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case, and there are limited details. Authorities did not identify anyone involved in this incident.

