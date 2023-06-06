Missing 71-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s last seen in west Houston Monday

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 71-year-old woman last seen in west Houston Monday.

Police said Norma Jean Smith Morris was last seen in the 2200 block of Winrock Boulevard.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a turquoise jacket, blue tennis shoes, and a blue head scarf. Morris reportedly has her grey hair braided with a ponytail that is medium length.

According to HPD, Morris has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She has a scar on her right side of her chin, and she walks with a limp.

Anyone with information concerning Morris’ whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840 and/or HPD Patrol at (713) 884-3131.