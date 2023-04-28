Sarah Hartsfield saga to be featured on ‘Dateline’: Inside continuing coverage of her case from KPRC 2, NBC

HOUSTON – NBC News’ “Dateline” will report on the saga surrounding Sarah Hartsfield that KPRC 2 has followed for weeks.

The episode is called “Along Came Sarah” and will air at 8 p.m. Central.

Take a look back at the case through KPRC 2′s coverage by Bryce Newberry, as well as network coverage by NBC News reports.

April 21, 2023: ‘Show things in a positive light for me’: Sarah Hartsfield responds after seeing KPRC 2 story from jail - Sarah Hartsfield responds to the KPRC 2 story, continuing to declare her innocence and railing against KPRC 2′s coverage of her case. Minutes after the story aired, Hartsfield began writing a series of messages to KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry using a kiosk inside her all-women jail cell.

April 20, 2023: ‘Crazy to proceed’: Chambers County husband murder suspect Sarah Hartsfield shares story from jail - Sarah Hartsfield shared her first public words since her arrest in February, in messages only to KPRC 2.

April 5, 2023: ‘I expected something was going to happen’: Mother of Sarah Hartsfield’s husband speaks out for first time - Joseph Hartsfield’s mother Helen Hartsfield told KPRC 2 she started seeing red flags in her son’s relationship with Sarah Hartsfield last summer, just months into their marriage.

March 30, 2023: Sarah Hartsfield murder case: Husband died of insulin complications, medical examiner rules - Joseph Hartsfield’s cause of death has been determined by the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

March 22, 2023: His mom is suspected in the deaths of 2 romantic partners. He says he’s been waiting for her arrest his whole life. - Ryan Donohue always believed the “bad stuff” would catch up with his mother.

March 14, 2023: ‘Surprised I got out of the marriage alive’: Woman accused of killing husband was feared by other partners, sheriff says - In this NBC News report, Hartsfield’s first ex-husband, Titus Knoernschild, told NBC News that he was afraid of her while they were married and after their divorce.

March 1, 2023: Woman accused of killing husband placed on suicide watch after deputies noticed self-inflicted wounds following bond hearing - The Chambers County woman who’s been married five times and is accused of killing her most recent husband, Joseph Hartsfield, will remain in jail on a $4.5 million bond after pleading not guilty to his murder on Wednesday. Hours after the hearing, the Chambers County Sheriff placed Hartsfield on suicide watch after she was found to have self-inflicted wounds to her wrists.

Feb. 17, 2023: Woman accused of killing Texas husband also suspected of plotting to murder ex-husband’s new wife, court docs reveal - The Chambers County woman who has been married five times and is accused of killing at least two of her exes was involved in a murder plot in 2021, according to court documents obtained by KPRC 2 News.

Feb. 13, 2023: Ex-boyfriend of Texas woman accused of killing her husband says he had suspicious house fire after break-up - You hear from an ex-boyfriend of Sarah Jean Hartsfield. The unidentified man said the Chambers County woman who has been married five times and is accused of murdering her most recent husband as well as fatally shooting a past fiancée, said their relationship ended in literal flames in 2016.

Feb. 8, 2023: Prosecutors: Chambers County woman indicted after husband dies from ‘suspicious illness’ also killed past fiancé - A woman who was recently indicted following the sudden and suspicious death of her Beach City husband was previously under investigation for the shooting death of her fiancé in Minnesota.