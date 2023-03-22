His mom is suspected in the deaths of 2 romantic partners. He says he’s been waiting for her arrest his whole life.

Ryan Donohue always believed the “bad stuff” would catch up with his mother.

Last month, Donohue learned that his mom, Sarah Hartsfield, had been indicted on a murder charge in the death of her husband, nearly five years after she killed another romantic partner in a shooting that was deemed justified at the time.

“It’s unreal seeing my mom in that jumpsuit now,” Donohue, 22, said in his first interview since the indictment on Feb. 3. “I’ve waited for it my whole life.”

