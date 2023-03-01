Judge reduces bond for woman accused of killing husband after prosecutors grilled her about her past relationships

Woman accused of killing Texas husband also suspected of plotting to murder ex-husband’s new wife, court docs reveal

ANAHUAC, Texas – The Chambers County woman who’s been married five times and is accused of killing her most recent husband, Joseph Hartsfield, will remain in jail on a $4.5 million bond after pleading not guilty to his murder on Wednesday.

Sarah Hartsfield, 48, appeared in Chambers County District Court in a jumpsuit from the jail via Zoom. She appeared to cry a couple of times while talking about the death of her husband and her past fiancée during the nearly two-hour hearing.

Her defense attorney Keaton Kirkwood asked the court to reconsider her $5 million bond.

Hartsfield told the court she could maybe scrape together enough money to pay a $1,000 bond.

But Judge Chap B. Cain of the 253rd District Court only reduced her bond by $500,000 to $4.5 million, which her defense attorney said she still won’t be able to pay.

During the hearing, Chambers County District Attorney Cheryl Lieck Henry grilled Hartsfield about her past, including the 2018 fatal shooting of her Minnesota fiancée David Bragg. It was initially ruled self-defense, but days after she was indicted by a Texas grand jury, Minnesota prosecutors reopened the investigation.

Prosecutors also brought up a 2021 murder plot, in which court documents state the FBI investigated Hartsfield for allegedly forcing her ex-husband David George to travel to Arizona to kill the new wife of another ex-husband, Christopher Donohue.

Prosecutors stressed that Hartsfield is a flight risk and doesn’t have any ties to Chambers County, adding that the state believes Hartsfield is a danger to the community.

Kirkwood expressed concern the prosecution is trying the case in the media and that a jury may already be tainted, citing social media posts from the Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office doing interviews about the case.

Hartsfield’s next court date hasn’t been set.

