Capital murder suspect sought following 2021 killings of 2 men in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted and charged in the 2021 fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of another in southwest Houston.

The suspect, Rudy Ventura, 26, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 262nd State District Court. He is accused of killing Eliexi Arce, 40, and Elmer Coto-Maravilla, 26. A third adult victim who was shot in the hand was treated and released from a hospital, HPD said.

What happened?

Patrol officers responded to the shooting at 10950 Bissonnet St. at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 25.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the men with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, Coto-Maravilla, was pronounced dead by responding Houston Fire Department paramedics. Arce was later pronounced dead at a hospital, HPD said.

A preliminary investigation determined an unknown suspect arrived at the scene in a red or maroon Nissan Titan pickup truck. The suspect then exited the vehicle, approached all three victims who were standing outside the restaurant, and shot the victims, investigators said. The suspect then got into the passenger seat of the pickup truck and fled on Bissonnet Street in an unknown direction.

Further investigation identified Ventura as the suspect and he was charged two days after the shooting. Detectives said they have exhausted all efforts in locating Ventura and are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.