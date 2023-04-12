Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg to provide update on criminal case backlog

HOUSTON – Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, members of her staff, and families of murdered loved ones will provide an update on the district attorney’s office’s successes in reducing the backlog of criminal cases, including murders.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

Ogg will meet to discuss the results of the recent initiatives by the DA’s office to reduce the criminal case backlog and bring more cases to trial more quickly. KPRC 2 has done stories on the thousands of cases that remained in our criminal justice system, leaving victims and accused suspects waiting longer for their day in court.

In February, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a major expansion of the jail competency restoration program to cut the backlog and reduce the jail population.

According to information published by the District Courts of Harris County, there were 48,915 active cases pending, 37% of which are more than a year old, in March 2022, but the Harris County District Attorney’s Office reported the backlog was actually 135,030 around that time.

KPRC 2 investigative reporter Robert Arnold said the backlog allegedly started when Hurricane Harvey swamped the courthouse, delaying trials and scattering prosecutors to several different buildings.