Man sentenced to 38 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife inside NW Houston home in 2019, DA says

HOUSTON – A man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for killing his wife inside their northwest Houston home in 2019, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

36-year-old Mark Anderson was sentenced Friday for the murder of 34-year-old Tiereney Nicole Anderson on Aug 4, 2019, which took place in the 10100 block of Wild Hollow Lane.

“This man not only killed the woman he had sworn to love and cherish, but he faked a crime scene to make it seem like it was her fault,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “We’re glad that the jurors saw through this obvious ploy to escape accountability and decided to put him behind bars for decades where he won’t be able to hurt any more women.”

Prosecutors said Tiereney was fatally shot in the chest with a .40 caliber pistol, Anderson then proceeded to shoot himself and attempt to make it look like his wife shot him during an argument and that he was acting in self-defense.

He was taken to the hospital after he dialed 911 with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and abdomen.

At the hospital, Anderson quickly explained what had happened and admitted to the Houston Police officers he had shot himself.

However, during the walkthrough of the crime scene two weeks later, Anderson changed his story, according to the DA’s office. His new story did not support or line up with the physical evidence.

According to Assistant District Attorney Anthony Osso, the jury was able to see that Anderson actively worked to thwart justice after killing his wife.

“He abused her for 10 years before this happened, and he even threatened to shoot her in the head just three months before he actually killed her,” Osso said. “His first story to police was that he shot himself, and that’s what you have to believe because he wanted to cover up the crime scene.”