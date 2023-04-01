Man who robbed, killed scrap metal employee in 2018 sentenced to life in prison

A Houston man was sentenced to life on Friday without parole for the killing of a scrap-metal employee during an armed robbery in northeast Harris County in 2018.

Courtney Cortez Hall, 40, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of capital murder for robbing and killing 40-year-old Magdaleno Ramos in the early morning on Nov 5, 2018, according to the Harris County District Attorney, Kim Ogg.

“This man made a plan to ambush a hardworking member of the community and then gunned him down in cold blood,” said Ogg.

The DA’s office said Ramos was arriving for work and Hall approached him, threatening him with a gun and then shot and killed him and robbed him.

Several witnesses testified that Hall was the killer and that his cellphone data showed he was at the business when the shooting occurred. It later showed that he fled the crime scene after the murder.

This information later received by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is what led to Hall’s arrest in 2020.

“It was a callous, premeditated killing,” said Assistant DA Kathryn Rogers, who prosecuted this case.