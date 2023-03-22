76º

Deputies recover stolen vehicles, parts at chop shop in Aldine area

Deputies were working separate call when they saw suspicious activity

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Stolen trucks, RVs, and parts were recovered after Harris County Sheriff’s deputies found a site they said was being used as a chop shop.

According to a post on Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez’s Twitter page, deputies were responding to a separate call in the Aldine area when they sighted suspicious activity.

The deputies determined the site was being used as a chop shop, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division responded to assist with the investigation.

Two stolen RVs, two stolen trucks, a stolen engine, a transmission, and other parts were recovered.

“Chop shops serve as illegal garages where suspects dismantle cars and sell them for parts. Dismantling the car can be extremely profitable,” the post read.

