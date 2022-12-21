The Crack Shack coming soon to Katy

HOUSTON – The Crack Shack, a fried chicken concept, is coming soon to Katy, Texas.

It will open in early February at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch Shopping Center.

The restaurant will serve bone-in fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches and bowls.

“We’re incredibly excited to share our passion for high-quality food that’s accessible to everyone and unmatched hospitality with the Katy community,” Director of Operations Dan Peña said in a statement. “Entering this new market allows us to form new local partnerships that foster the community — from relationships with local bakers, farmers and purveyors to support for schools and other organizations important to the neighborhood. That is a crucial component of our commitment as a brand as we expand, and Katy is no exception.”

In celebration of its impending opening, the Crack Shack is giving away tickets to The Houston Texans’ game on New Year’s Day against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Visit betterchickeniscoming.com for information about the giveway.

The Crack Shack got its start in San Diego in 2015 and now has nine locations.

For more opening updates and announcements, follow The Crack Shack on Instagram at @getcrackshacked.