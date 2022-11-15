Jury deliberating fate of 26-year-old man on trial for 2020 murder of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios

Robert Soliz is on trial for the 2020 murder of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios

HOUSTON – A jury is deliberating the fate of a man on trial for shooting and killing a Houston police officer in November 2020.

Robert Soliz, 26, is on trial for the murder of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from road rage.

According to HPD, on Nov. 9, 2020, Rios and Soliz were both traveling along the North Freeway around 1:30 p.m. when they got into some sort of altercation.

The two men engaged in a gun battle, police said, and Rios was shot.

The officer ran into the lobby of the Taj Inn & Suites, where he collapsed and died. A hotel employee called for help.

Rios was heading to work a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport when his life was cut short. He was 47 years old.

Soliz was only 24 years old at the time.

Soliz fled the scene but was apprehended during a traffic stop on the Katy Freeway 24 hours later. He was placed in the Harris County Jail and charged with murder.

He was not charged with capital murder of a police officer because it was not known if Rios, who was off duty at the time, identified himself as law enforcement.

Soliz said he did not know the victim was an officer until later that night.

During the trial, who actually initiated the road rage was a point of argument. Soliz claims the shooting was in self-defense.

Body of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios escorted to funeral home

Who was Sean Rios?

25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department

Father of four children between ages of 9 and 17 years old at time of death

Served in the Marines

Came from a law enforcement family. Two cousins work as HPD detectives

Robert Soliz is seen in the back of a patrol car after being arrested in Houston on Nov. 10, 2020. (Law Enforcement Source)

Who is Robert Soliz?

Soliz has a lengthy criminal history. Records show the following charges, seven of which occurred before Sgt. Rios was killed. Records also show bond amounts varied between $100 and $10,000.

12/3/ 2020 - Carrying handgun in motor vehicle

7/31/2018 - evading arrest/ detention

7/31/2018 - Unlawful carry of weapon

7/20/2018 - Carrying handgun in motor vehicle (Bond amount $5,000. Records show case dismissed)

7/20/2018 - terroristic threat

10/11/2016 - Possession marijuana

5/17/2016 - possession of marijuana

11/7/2014 - possession of marijuana

8/28/2014 - trespass of a building

