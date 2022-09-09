Houston socialite remembers meeting Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family

HOUSTON – As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, a Houston diplomat and philanthropist recounted the time she met the Queen and shared thoughts on the monarchy’s future.

“I think it is quite a compliment to her that the whole world is mourning,” said Joanne King Herring.

Miss Herring first met the royals in the Bahamas, “in a club there that was very select,” she said.

Over time, Herring established a bit of a friendship with Prince Phillip, Princess Diana, and now King Charles III. She recounted her one encounter with the Queen, herself, in 1989.

“She was there with her horse trainer. And he was having a luncheon where I happened to be and the queen came over and visited,” Herring said, describing the Queen as polite.

Queen Elizabeth kept to herself, for the most part, and evolved into the role of Queen – a title she didn’t expect.

“That’s not the kind of life she wanted. But she realized that was her job. She was born into it,” Herring said.

Miss Herring said history did more than turn a page with the Queen’s passing. She said Charles’ ascent signals the first words of a new chapter -- a future punctuated with a dilemma.

“Charles is not terribly popular with the British people. Kate and William are, but legitimately Charles is King,” Herring said.

Herring said overall the Royal Family she knew wanted to keep private and live their lives as normal people. She thanked the Queen for her service and said her legacy lives on.

“She played the role. She did it everyday of her life. She welcomed Winston Churchill. He was her first Prime Minister. Her last was the fifteenth and she welcomed her before she died,” Herring said.