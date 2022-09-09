Operation London Bridge: Here’s what happens as the UK enters 10 days of national mourning following Queen Elizabeth’s death

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled for more than 70 years, the United Kingdom has been plunged into mourning and at least 10 days of solemn ceremony.

Few alive anywhere in the world will have witnessed anything like the carefully orchestrated and detailed plan, including gun salutes, bells pealing across the land and millions gathering to pay tribute. Britain is in a period of official national mourning that lasts until the queen’s funeral.

Code-named London Bridge, the plan for the queen’s funeral, which has been years in the making, will stage-manage an otherwise uncertain few weeks for the nation, from the succession to a new king to a period of national mourning, the queen’s funeral and the eventual coronation of her eldest son, King Charles III, 73, according to advance briefings with Buckingham Palace officials.

Ad

For the full lineup of events during the United Kingdom’s 10 days of national mourning, click here.