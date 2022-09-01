2 suspects arrested, charged in 2020 murder of man in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in southeast Houston in 2020 have been arrested and charged, police said.

Willie Gabriel, 28, and Liquorian Robertson, 29, are charged with murder in the shooting death of Rogelio Montelongo, 23.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said they responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 8800 block of Koala Drive on March 13, 2020, around 2:30 a.m. Investigators said they learned the victim and a woman were shot in the driveway. According to HPD, two suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a black or dark gray Dodge Charger.

Paramedics transported the victims to an area hospital, where Montelongo was pronounced deceased.

According to investigators, evidence at the scene indicated the shooting may have been a narcotics-related incident.

Police said an investigation determined Robertson and Gabriel had been in contact with Montelongo leading up to the shooting.

Both men were arrested Wednesday for their roles in the shooting, HPD said.