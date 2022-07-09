Teen suspect charged with capital murder in connection to shooting of 14-year-old Lamar HS student in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old in west Houston back in May.

Ramiro Hernandez, 17, is charged with capital murder in the death of 14-year-old Lamar High School student Axel Turcios. He was arrested on July 7 and is currently the only suspect charged at this time.

RELATED: Police searching for suspects who fatally shot 9th grade Lamar High School student in west Houston

WHAT HAPPENED?

On May 6, police said Turcios was in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Ella Lee Lane around 8:10 p.m. when he was approached by Hernandez and another individual.

At some point during the meeting, one of the suspects fired gunshots and struck Turcios.

Ad

Police believe both Hernandez and the individual took an item from Turcios, then fled the scene in a dark-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser, traveling northbound on Tanglewilde Street.

Paramedics transported Axel to the hospital in critical condition. He died the following day.

On May 19, Turcios’ family joined Crime Stoppers in a news conference where a $25,000 reward for the suspects’ arrest.

RELATED: Reward increased to $25K to help track down suspects who fatally shot 14-year-old boy in west Houston

RELATED: Family releases funeral arrangements for Lamar High School 9th grade student fatally shot in west Houston