Woman struck by bullet while driving in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a woman was shot while driving in downtown Houston Tuesday.

It happened near the 400 block of Franklin Street around 11:40 p.m.

According to R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department, the woman was driving and then felt pain in her shoulder. Willkens said she stopped on Franklin Street and called 911 for help.

Investigators said the woman was driving and at some point, a bullet hit the trunk of her vehicle, then her seat before piercing her in the shoulder.

The woman told police she is unsure when she was shot.