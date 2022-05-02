10% of DNA found on suspect’s green jacket belonged to Josue Flores, expert says

HOUSTON – The jacket investigators said Andre Jackson had on the day 11-year-old Josue Flores was killed was the focus of a DNA Chief Scientific officer’s testimony Monday.

The chief testified that 85% of the DNA belonged to Jackson. Ten percent belonged to Flores and 5% belonged to an unknown individual, she said. Last week, prosecutors showed jurors the distinct green jacket.

Flores was stabbed roughly 20 times with a pocketknife nearly six years ago while walking home from school.

Surveillance video and photos put Jackson, the man on trial for his murder, on the same street where and when Flores was killed back in May of 2016.

A sergeant with the Houston Police Department’s Cold Case unit also took the stand and testified the division wasn’t under pressure to file charges. Sergeant Rodriguez also said the unit received the case in March of 2019.

He added there were new eyes on the case and “Whenever there’s a young child” is involved, investigators look further into a case.