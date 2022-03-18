The Woodlands named best city to live in America in 2022 Niche ranking

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Once again, The Woodlands has been named the No. 1 best city to live in America in Niche’s annual rankings.

In addition to ranking first in Best City to Live in America, The Woodlands also ranks No. 2 in Best Cities to Buy a House and Best Cities to Raise a Family in America, and No. 6 in Cities with the Best Public Schools.

According to Niche, The Woodlands is one of the best places to live in Texas, offering residents highly rated public schools and many restaurants and parks.

The Woodlands received an overall Niche Grade of an A+, recognized for its family life, public schools, housing and diversity.