RodeoHouston Friday night: Special event held for kids, adults while the Championship BBQ contest gets underway

HOUSTON – More than 250 BBQ teams have been waiting for two years to compete in the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que contest. Many of them said they’re excited to be back at NRG Park.

“We’ve been missing it,” said competitor Jason Eaton. “We have done a couple of cookoffs since the whole [pandemic] thing went down and we’re geared up and ready to go.”

Eaton said his team got an early start Friday morning and we’re focusing on brisket and ribs.

“We have a total of 12 briskets on here with our standard seasoning and a little white pepper over the top of it,” Eaton added.

Eaton said his team was cooking for the Last call @ The Tumble Inn along with Chris Anderson and his team.

“We’ve been out here since 2003. We’ve always done good in chicken, and today we are going to do cheesecake and steak and lobster, “Anderson said.

The Chairman of the tent Michael Brown said he expected day two of the event to bring in a good crowd after a big turnout on opening night.

“We had a thousand people in our tent, and we were very happy to be here,” Brown said. “There was no concerns whatsoever. Everybody did all the right things, and everybody’s happy and glad to be back,” Brown said.

The last day to go out and enjoy the cookoff is Saturday, Feb. 26.