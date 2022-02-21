HFD, Huffman extinguish fire in wooded area near East Lake Houston Parkway

HOUSTON – Motorists had to temporarily avoid the area near the 24500 block of East Lake Houston Parkway and Fir Ridge Sunday as firefighters battled a fire in a wooded area, according to the Houston Fire Department.

A caller reported around 5:20 p.m. that at least three to four acres were burning.

Firefighters from both Houston and Huffman worked to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate.

No injuries were reported.