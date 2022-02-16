Own a piece of Sugar Land history: Constellation Field stadium seats are up for auction online

The City of Sugar Land is auctioning off stadium seats as renovations start at Constellation Field.

HOUSTON – The City of Sugar Land is offering a chance for nearby residents to own a piece of history from their community.

The city is auctioning stadium seats from Constellation Field as renovations start following team changes.

In January, it was announced that the Sugar Land Skeeters would now be known as the Space Cowboys.

The city is auctioning seats from the stadium with the Skeeter logo as well as seats with with the City of Sugar Land seal.