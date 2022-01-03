La Marque man accused of killing wife in Galveston County found dead in Florida, authorities say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A man accused of killing his wife in 2020 in Galveston County was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in central Florida, according to authorities on Monday morning.

Trent Paschal, of La Marque, Texas, was accused of shooting and killing his wife, Savannah Paschal, in October 2020. KPRC 2 reported that Paschal appears to have uploaded a video from YouTube shows him telling his two children he loves them and he is sorry. He later claims infidelity was the source of his torment. Read more here from KPRC 2′s Robert Arnold.

At the end of the video, Trent Paschal appears to try to hide from someone returning to the home.

According to KPRC’s sister station WKMG, authorities with Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that he was at the Holiday Trav-L Park near Orlando.

When deputies responded, they attempted to ask Paschal to exit the van, and at some point, they heard a gunshot from inside.

Deputies said they went inside the van, and that was when they found Paschal dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say during a press conference in 2021 that Trent was already out on bond for multiple offenses, including the murder of his wife. He was also charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer in Harris County. His bond was set at $55,000 at the time.

However, on April 13, 2021, authorities said he slipped out of his ankle monitor, robbed a Houston-area car salesman, and took off in a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe. Authorities hadn’t seen him since.

