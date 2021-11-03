5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Nov. 3

The first children received the 5-11 year-old COVID-19 vaccine in person at Texas Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

1. Texas DPS investigating major crash that left 3 women dead in Wharton County

The Texas Department of Safety is investigating a crash that left two sisters and their aunt dead early Sunday morning.

The three women, Briana Hernandez, 20, Bianca Hernandez, 18, and Miranda Deases, 19, all from El Campo, died on Oct. 31, after their vehicle, a 2015 Kia Optima, overturned and crashed into a ditch on U.S. 59 at Hungerford.

The trio went out Saturday night to Eleven Eleven, a club in midtown Houston. It was an early birthday celebration for Bianca who would turn 18 on October 31.

“They got into a club, which I’m not even sure how because she wasn’t even 18 yet,” said Jessica Deases, mother of Briana and Bianca and sister of Miranda.

KPRC2 reached out to the nightclub for comment but did not hear back.

2. Texas Children’s Hospital administers first children the COVID-19 vaccine

The first children received the 5-11 year-old COVID-19 vaccine in person at Texas Children’s Hospital Wednesday morning.

Texas Children’s Hospital announced they received their first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children Tuesday. The hospital was prepared to administer vaccinations as soon as it received the final approval from the CDC. Go here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

3. Houston-area tax preparer accused of filing fake claims to get higher refunds for clients, US attorney says

A man who owned several Houston-area tax preparation offices was indicted for allegedly falsifying tax returns for his clients, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

David Wright is charged with 14 counts of aiding and assisting clients to file false income tax returns.

If convicted, Wright could face up to three years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

4. Astros’ World Series dreams crushed by Braves

The Houston Astros’ quest for a World Series title came to a literal crushing halt at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, 7-0, on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The stars were out at the ballpark, whether it be Paul Wall performing at Fan Fest, Travis Scott with the honorary “Play Ball” call, or the Rally Nuns cheering the Astros on from their seating area.

All of the fanfare and good-luck charms, however, could not prevent the Braves’ bats from demolishing several pitches from various Astros on the mound.

5. It’s about more than baseball’: Braves fan meets Astros fans he surprised with World Series tickets

It was a heartfelt reunion. Fans from opposing teams were brought together by one true act of kindness.

Atlanta Braves fan Miles Neal said he’s so excited Houston Astros fans, David Bramlet and his daughter Addison, will get to experience Game 6 of the World Series.

“What’s up man, how you doing brother?” said Miles Neal.

“Good to meet you, man. Nice to meet you,” said David Bramlet.

What usually might be a pretty tense rivalry between opposing fans was instead a heartfelt encounter.

