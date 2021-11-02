76º

Local News

UPS to hire 2,250 Houston-area workers during annual ‘Brown Friday’ hiring event; Here’s how to register

Company to hire 60,000 seasonal workers in its national employment effort

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: HOUSTON, UPS, Now Hiring
UPS Driver (AUDRA MELTON,United Parcel Services)

HOUSTON – UPS plans to hire 2,250 employees in the Houston-area during its three-day hiring blitz this week.

The hiring event will take place Nov. 4-6 virtually via Zoom. To register, click here.

A wide variety of positions, including warehouse workers, delivery drivers and package handlers.

The company said in a news release they plan to hire a total of 60,000 employees during their annual “UPS Brown Friday,” a tradition to hire seasonal workers as the holiday rush approaches.

Darrell Ford, Chief Human Resources Officer for UPS said in a statement that those who attend the three-day job fair may be hired by Monday.

UPS is also offering a $200 incentive to new employees for every referral they submit in their job application.

Those who are unable to attend the fair can also apply for available jobs here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

UH-Downtown grad, coffee addict, cat mom of 2, owner of too many fish tanks

email