UPS to hire 2,250 Houston-area workers during annual ‘Brown Friday’ hiring event; Here’s how to register

HOUSTON – UPS plans to hire 2,250 employees in the Houston-area during its three-day hiring blitz this week.

The hiring event will take place Nov. 4-6 virtually via Zoom. To register, click here.

A wide variety of positions, including warehouse workers, delivery drivers and package handlers.

The company said in a news release they plan to hire a total of 60,000 employees during their annual “UPS Brown Friday,” a tradition to hire seasonal workers as the holiday rush approaches.

Darrell Ford, Chief Human Resources Officer for UPS said in a statement that those who attend the three-day job fair may be hired by Monday.

UPS is also offering a $200 incentive to new employees for every referral they submit in their job application.

Those who are unable to attend the fair can also apply for available jobs here.