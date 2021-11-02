‘I’m the luckiest baseball fan in the entire league’: Astros train conductor prepares for World Series

HOUSTON – The Astros train conductor is preparing to get fans excited during Game 6 of the World Series.

“I’m the luckiest baseball fan in the entire league,” said Bobby “Dynamite” Vasquez. “I love being up there. I’ve been an Astros fan my entire life, grew up here in Houston. It’s the only team I know how to cheer for.”

Bobby “Dynamite” has the best seat high above Minute Maid Park, while getting the crowd pumped and ready to take a ride! He’s been the train conductor for 20 years.

“I’m standing out there waving my towel and trying to get the crowd pumped up and get them behind the pitch, hopefully something good happens for us,” he said. “I’m waiting up there for a home run or push a run so I can do bells and whistles and get the train moving across the ballpark,” said Bobby.

Bobby has only missed about a dozen games.

“Thirteen games and they were all in the 2002 and 2003 season. I haven’t missed a game since 2003,” he said.

Bobby said he was an Astros intern when the position opened and he’s been the train conductor ever since!

“I can’t call it a job because a job implies work and I don’t see it as work, I see it as something I’m very, very lucky that I get to do,” said Bobby. “I just want to do Houston proud and I want to do Astros fans proud and so it means a lot to be up there.”

What’s unusual, Bobby said he’s scared of heights.

“I’m definitely afraid of heights. I think the train is like 65 feet off the playing surface and that’s 64 feet more that I’m comfortable with so it’s a ways up there,” he said.

Bobby said he plans to serve as the train conductor as long as they’ll let him.