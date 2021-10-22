5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Oct. 22

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. (Pfizer via AP)

Here are things to know for Friday, Oct. 22:

1. ‘Sad and horrific’: Mother’s body found dismembered in crate; son charged with murder, HCSO says

A man is charged with murder after investigators found his mother’s body dismembered inside a crate, Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Robert Barnes, 36, is charged with murder and tampering in connection with authorities’ discovery of the body of his mother, Lucila Barnes, 72.

Authorities found Lucila Barnes’ body on Thursday in the 11100 block of Cactus Point Court near Barker Cypress and Cypress North Houston in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez calls the case “sad and horrific” on Twitter.

2. 21-year-old man sentenced to 40 years in prison for Montgomery County home invasion

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for a home invasion and robbery, according to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Jamarcus Polley was found guilty of two charges of first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

Polley’s co-defendant, Russell Muchow, pleaded guilty in June and received a 30-year prison sentence.

Officials said because a firearm was used and exhibited during the incident, Polley and Muchow will have to serve half of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

On June 28, 2020, prosecutors said Muchow rang a woman’s doorbell, pretending to be a DoorDash delivery driver. When the woman, a 29-year-old mother of four, answered the door, prosecutors said Muchow held out a receipt with the victim’s name and address hand-written on it and a bag of fast food. Authorities said before the woman could shut the door, Muchow stormed inside and struck her with the butt of his revolver. As she fought Muchow over the weapon, prosecutors said Polley entered the home and pointed a gun at the woman’s 2-year-old son. Polley then ordered the family into the living room and held the woman, her husband, their two-year-old son, and their infant daughter hostage in the living room, court documents stated.

3. Man who posed as truancy officer wanted after sexually assaulting Alvin HS student, sheriff says

A man is wanted after deputies say he posed as a truancy officer, abducted and sexually assaulted an Alvin High School student.

On Oct. 19, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said an Alvin ISD student was abducted and sexually assaulted by a man who convinced her he was an officer who worked in law enforcement.

Authorities said after the man convinced the girl to get inside of his vehicle, he drove her to the Chocolate Bayou boat ramp at State Highway 35, where he sexually assaulted her before dropping her back off.

4. Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.

The shots could begin in early November — with the first children in line fully protected by Christmas — if regulators give the go-ahead.

Details of Pfizer’s study were posted online. The Food and Drug Administration was expected to post its independent review of the company’s safety and effectiveness data later in the day.

Advisers to the FDA will publicly debate the evidence next week. If the agency ultimately authorizes the shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make the final decision on who should receive them.

5. See where registered sex offenders live in your area before Halloween trick-or-treating

Halloween is almost here and if you are taking your kids trick-or-treating you’ll want to make sure you know where registered sex offenders live in your neighborhood.

Most registered sex offenders are not restricted from taking part in the holiday, but they do have to make their address public.

Only certain convicted sex offenders with specific parole or probation requirements are barred from handing out candy on Halloween.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had a registered sex offender database that parents can check ahead of going out in order to map a route and know which houses to avoid.

