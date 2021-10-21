Ask 2: I’m being told I can’t park in a handicapped space unless I have a placard hanging from my mirror. What should I do?

HOUSTON – Question: “I have disabled veterans plates on my car and have been parking in the handicapped spots for years. Now I’m being told I can’t park in a handicapped space unless I have a placard hanging from my mirror.”

Answer: Well, changes are coming to Texas disabled veterans’ license plates but the changes don’t go into effect until next year. Starting Jan. 1, 2022, disabled veterans in Texas who want to park in an ADA spot will have to apply for a new disabled veteran parking license plate at their local county tax offices.

Disabled veteran license plates right now don’t have an international symbol of access. That’s why they can’t park, using just use the disabled veteran license plate. Disabled veterans will have to apply for a new license that has the international symbol of access to park in a ADA spot.

If they still use their old license plate, they must have a blue disabled parking place card in order to park up front.

People who misuse disabled parking placards are subject to fines of up to $1,250 and/or up to 50 hours of community service.