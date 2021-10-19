Here are 5 Día de los Muertos festivals happening around Houston

Discovery Green announces Día de los Muertos party at the park on Nov. 1, 2019.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is observed annually on Nov. 1 and 2.

The Latin American tradition, which originates from Mexico, is holiday that celebrates life and death.

Here are five festivals happening around Houston:

Día de Muertos Group Show

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 and 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23

Where: Hardy & Nance Studios

What: Hardy & Nance Studios’ 12th annual Día de Muertos group show looks to art to help heal the soul. According to its Facebook, Friday’s reception will have an outdoor bar, food truck, and local vendors outside of the gallery. Admission is free.

Día de los Muertos Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30 - 31

Where: MECA Houston

What: At MECA’s annual two-day Día de los Muertos festival, attendees can enjoy arts and crafts activities, live music and dance performances, a local vendor market, ofrendas and more. Admission is free.

Ad

Magnolia Park Día de los Muertos 8th Anniversary Celebration

When: Noon - 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Hidalgo Park

What: Magnolia Park’s 8th annual Día de los Muertos celebration will include a community altar and art by Laura Cano-Lopez. Attendees can also enjoy live music and dance performances. Admission is free.

Dia De Los Muertos - Day of the Dead Celebration

When: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Kemah Boardwalk

What: Head to the boardwalk for an all-day celebration where you can enjoy fun activities, live music including folklorica and mariachi performances, as well as a costume contest and more. Admission is free.

2021 Houston Dia De Muertos Parade/Desfile

Ad

When: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6

Where: Sam Houston Park

What: Enjoy live music, arts and crafts, concessions and more during the City of Houston’s first-ever Día de los Muertos celebration. Admission is free.

Did we miss any? Let us know about any upcoming events we should know about, in the comments.