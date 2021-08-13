Cameron Burrell’s cause of death was suicide: This is what his family is saying in wake of loss

An image of Cameron Burrell shared by the University of Houston on Aug. 10, 2021.

HOUSTON – Cameron Burrell died this week at the age of 26 from suicide, KPRC 2 has learned.

Cameron Burrell funeral information: Cameron Burrell funeral information: University of Houston releases visitation, funeral service details

The cause of death of the former University of Houston sprinter, NCAA national champion and son of gold medal sprinter Leroy Burrell, was released in a report from the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

KPRC 2 does not report on suicides in most instances; however, given the wide coverage of Burrell’s death earlier this week and a public appeal made by his aunt on social media, we are sharing her message.

Dawn Burrell called attention to the care of loved ones, saying in part: “Please check on your strong family members that you view as kings. They might be struggling internally more than you realize.”

Ad

RELATED: How to get help with mental illness in Houston

RELATED: Suicide prevention: This is what you need to know

If you or someone you know needs help:

Crisis Intervention of Houston, Inc. offers a Survivors of Suicide support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one to suicide. They also have two 24/7 crisis hotlines. The general hotline is available at (832) 416-1177. The teen hotline is available for teens dealing with emotional drama or suicide ideation at (832) 416-1199. Teens can also text (281) 201-4430.

The National Alliance on Mental Health Greater Houston is available on their Harris Crisis Center line at (866) 970-4770. They also offer in-person family and peer led support groups.

Ad

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours at 1-800-273-8255 or you can online chat through the Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The American Suicide Prevention Hotline is also available at 888-333-2377.