‘Houston, I’m home:’ Simone Biles returns to Houston, speaks about homecoming on social media after unprecedented Olympic journey

After an unprecedented, delayed Olympics amid a resurgence in the coronavirus and unexpected withdraws, Simone Biles received a hero’s welcome Thursday upon her arrival in Houston and promptly took to social media to announce her arrival back to H-Town.

Biles was quickly greeted by family, fans, and media within the terminal after deboarding at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Biles took to her Instagram to share photos of the moment she reunited with her parents.

“Houston, I’m home,” Biles wrote in a caption. “Thanks for making sure I didn’t have to wait one more minute to see my family @united.”

Despite Biles’ rocky Olympic journey, the gymnast brought home a silver in team and a bronze in balance beam, in which 166.096 and 14.000 points were scored, respectively.

Apart from her Olympic wins, Biles has also been praised for raising mental health awareness through her decision to withdraw from select competitions during the Tokyo Games as she struggled with “twisties.”