5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, June 15

Here are things to know for Tuesday, June 15:

1. 2 men accused in deadly car-sale meetup in Humble turn themselves in, deputies say

Two men are in custody after being accused of killing a man during a car-sale meetup in Humble Sunday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

Brandon Harris and Ahsim Taylor turned themselves in Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Taylor has been charged with capital murder and Harris was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the 15100 block of Winter Dawn Way in reference to a shooting around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found the victim, Kelvin Shepherd, dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Shepherd, along with a friend, had come to the location to look at a vehicle that was for sale. Shepherd parked his vehicle in front of what was later determined to be one of the suspect’s homes, deputies said. Investigators said Harris and Taylor entered Shepherd’s vehicle and got into the back seat. During negotiations for the car, deputies said the two suspects attempted to rob Shepherd and his friend. Investigators said during the course of the robbery, Shepherd was shot and killed, collapsing on a nearby home’s front porch.

2. Bond set at $1 million for suspect accused of dragging man by a truck, then burning the vehicle in Liberty County

