5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, June 14

117 employees file lawsuit against Houston Methodist for mandating workers to take COVID-19 vaccine; deadline is June 7

Here are things to know for Monday, June 14:

1. Judge rules in favor of Houston Methodist in lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccines

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Saturday from a group of Houston Methodist employees opposing the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

117 employees sued the hospital over its policy requiring staff to get the vaccine or be fired.

“This is not coercion. Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients, and their families safer,” said U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes.

The judge also denied a request for a restraining order to block Houston Methodist from suspending the unvaccinated employees.

The hospital’s vaccine deadline was last week, and more than 170 employees were suspended without pay for the next 14 days after not complying with the vaccine requirement.

