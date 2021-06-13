Discovery Green reopens splash pad just in time for summer

Discovery Green is resuming the Gateway Fountain Splash Pad, after being closed for 15 months due to COVID-19 precautions.

HOUSTON – A fun kid-approved summer activity is back open in Houston.

Discovery Green is resuming the Gateway Fountain Splash Pad, after being closed for 15 months due to COVID-19 precautions. The water playground serves as a popular spot for families to enjoy cool off and enjoy a day outdoors.

According to their website, while the fountain was closed, Discovery Green Conservancy improved sanitation by replacing the ultraviolet sanitizer equipment and the chemical control system.

the ultraviolet sanitizer equipment and the chemical control system,was made possible by a a CARES Act grant. Discovery Green replacedwhile the fountain was closed.

To that end, the Discovery Green Conservancy replaced the

The fountain is open Mondays from noon to 7 p.m. and Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m to 7 p.m.

The fountain is turned off if there is thunder or lightning, officials said.

Swim diapers are required from infants and toddlers. Water shoes are strongly encouraged.