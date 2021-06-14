5-year-old falls from third-story apartment window in Mission Bend, deputies say

5-year-old girl falls from third story window in SW Harris County, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 5-year-old was flown to the hospital after Harris County deputies say she fell from a third-story window at an apartment complex in the Mission Bend area.

Authorities have not released much information about the incident.

Deputies responded to the call around 6 p.m. at City Parc II at West Oaks apartments at 3530 Green Crest Drive.

A woman at the complex told KPRC 2 the little girl is her niece and that she is doing okay.

Many residents said it’s a tragic story and they’re praying for the little girl and her family.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.