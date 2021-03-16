5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, March 16

A Houston area woman who says she created diverse emoji is suing Apple for copyright infringement.

Here are things to know for Tuesday, March 16:

1. Fatal shooting in Houston’s Greenspoint brings city to 96th homicide of the year, police say

The deadly shooting of a man in Greenspoint Monday night is the city’s 96th homicide of the year, police said Tuesday.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 720 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway East. Investigators said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

According to police, two men were walking to or from a gas station on the sidewalk when an altercation occurred. One of the men then shot the other and fled on foot in a westbound direction, officers said. Police said the suspect has not been found.

Investigators said the relationship between the two men is unknown at this time.

2. Man found dismembered inside southwest Houston hotel room

A man’s body was found dismembered inside a hotel room in southwest Houston on Monday.

Houston police said they responded to a fatal stabbing around 11:50 a.m. at the Palace Inn, in the 8200 block of Southwest Freeway outbound service road near South Gessner.

Police said two men, one being the victim and the other being a person of interest, checked into the hotel Sunday night. Investigators said after the two men went into the room, a woman stood on the lookout and someone else went into the room with duffel bags. Investigators said the man who used his credit card to check into the room left but the victim never left. Investigators said the crime happened between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Police said the manager went into the room about 12:30 p.m. Monday and found the man dead. Police said the man’s arms and legs were cut off in the hotel room.

3. 11-year-old boy accused of shooting at officers during SWAT standoff

A boy has been arrested in connection with shots that police said were fired at officers last week during a standoff in south Houston.

The incident happened about 1 a.m. Friday at a home on Aledo Street near Bellfort Avenue in the Sunnyside area, police said.

Authorities said they got a “shot spotter” alert, which is their new technology that detects gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, police said someone barricaded inside the home fired at them, nearly hitting one of the responding officers.

4. Houston woman sues Apple after claiming to create diverse skin tone emoji

Katrina Parrott is a Houston area woman who says she created diverse emoji is suing Apple for copyright infringement.

Katrina Parrott is a former aerospace procurement contractor and creator of iDiverseicons.

Her app, which launched in the Apple app store in October 2013, features emoji with five skin tones.

“All of the emojis at the time were Caucasian. I just felt as if everybody should be represented, which is why we came up with the five-skin tone emojis that represent inclusion,” Parrott said.

5. Houston airports to receive $52M in coronavirus relief funds

Several airports in the Houston area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $51,954,856 in relief funds following the economic distress caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Monday.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in December as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement that will benefit the health and well-being of travelers in the Houston area.”

