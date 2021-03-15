Astros name Zack Greinke their Opening Day starter

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Houston Astros have named Zack Greinke as their Opening Day starter when they begin their 2021 season.

This will be the fifth Opening Day starting assignment for Greinke in his career, who has previously done so with the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Greinke has a 2009 AL Cy Young Award on his resume, has won the Gold Glove for his position six times, and is a six-time All-Star. During his 17 years in the big leagues, Greinke has a 208-126 career record with a 3.37 ERA.

Last season, Greinke was 3-3 with a 4.03 ERA in 12 starts with the Astros.

The Astros begin the 2021 regular season with a road series April 1-4 against Oakland.