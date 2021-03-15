Have you seen him? Police looking for ‘Yankees Cap Crook’ suspected in Houston, San Antonio robberies

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the “Yankees Cap Crook,” the suspect responsible for two aggravated robberies with a deadly weapon in Houston and San Antonio.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the “Yankees Cap Crook,” the suspect responsible for two aggravated robberies with a deadly weapon.

According to Crime Stoppers of Houston, the suspect is said to be involved in two robberies on Monday, Jan. 4 occurring at approximately 6:45 p.m at a bank in Katy then later that same night at approximately 11 p.m. at a Walmart in San Antonio.

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for your help to find him.

He is described as a medium build, Black male in his late 20s who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet tall.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.