Have you seen him? Police looking for ‘Yankees Cap Crook’ suspected in Houston, San Antonio robberies

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Local
Crime
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the “Yankees Cap Crook,” the suspect responsible for two aggravated robberies with a deadly weapon.

According to Crime Stoppers of Houston, the suspect is said to be involved in two robberies on Monday, Jan. 4 occurring at approximately 6:45 p.m at a bank in Katy then later that same night at approximately 11 p.m. at a Walmart in San Antonio.

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for your help to find him.

He is described as a medium build, Black male in his late 20s who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet tall.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

