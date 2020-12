HOUSTON – A man is dead after police said he was possibly shot in the head during a crash in north Harris County Monday.

Officers said it happened around 12:30 a.m. off the North Sam Houston Parkway near Greens Crossing.

Police said they found an SUV crashed into a pole with several bullet holes and the victim critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, officers said.

According to investigators, a 911 caller said they heard several gunshots before the SUV crashed.